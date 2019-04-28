At least 1 dead, 6 injured in Baltimore shooting, police say
At least one person was dead and six others were injured Sunday following a shooting in Baltimore, officials said.
Police responded to a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. in 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue, Baltimore Police spokesperson Chakia Fennoy confirmed to Fox News.
Investigators said the incident happened during a cookout, but further information was not immediately available.
