Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco
Published

2 Asian women stabbed on San Francisco street, police say

Stabbing of two Asian women happened at the intersection of Fourth and Stockton Streets

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two Asian women were stabbed on a busy San Francisco street Tuesday evening, according to local police.

It happened at the intersection of Fourth and Stockton Streets, near one of the Golden Gate City’s busiest thoroughfares, and a few blocks away from the city’s landmark Union Square shopping district just before 5 p.m., authorities told the Oakland-based FOX 2.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Aerial images above the scene show multiple police vehicles present at the San Francisco intersection where a double stabbing took place.

Aerial images above the scene show multiple police vehicles present at the San Francisco intersection where a double stabbing took place. (KTVU)

The suspect had fled before police arrived, and the search for the assailant remained active. However, authorities said they did not yet have a description ready for release.

ASIAN WOMAN ROBBED, DRAGGED BY VEHICLE IN SAN FRANCISCO

They were asking anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

The stabbings come amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes across the country.

In late March, horrific video showed an Asian woman being punched, robbed and then dragged by a vehicle in a San Francisco neighborhood in braod daylight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A national Asian American advocacy group, Asian Industry B2B, called on the Biden administration last month to take action against the spike.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

Your Money