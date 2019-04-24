Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Ashes of California veteran couple's baby reportedly stolen

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
A precious item was reportedly swiped from a California couple’s residence over the weekend – their baby daughter’s ashes.

Kelly and Elliot Smith had other items taken from their home as well after the break-in on Sunday, but their primary concern is the box that holds their daughter’s remains, Kelly told Fox 40.

(Fox 40)

"We don’t care about any of that,” Kelly said. “We just want our daughter back."

The ashes are “all I have” of the baby girl named Enola who was born prematurely, Kelly told Fox 40.

"She was five months early and she was passed, deceased," she said.

The Smiths – who have each served overseas – reportedly realized what happened after returning from a trip and have since been trying to recover the significant item.