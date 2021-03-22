Migrants in Tijuana border camp plead with Biden for US entry
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Border-crisis-children-crossing.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Joe Biden campaign flag is seen at a migrants camp, where asylum seekers wait for U.S. authorities to allow them to start their migration process outside the El Chaparral crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 21, 2021. President Biden's pledge of a more humane approach has sparked a new rush to the border, threatening to become a huge political liability. Republicans are accusing him of opening the country's doors to illegal border crossers and sparking a "crisis" on the U.S.-Mexico frontier, while migrants out of Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program are stranded along the U.S.-Mexico border without knowing when or how they will be able to start their migratory process with U.S. authorities.Griff Jenkins Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Border-crisis-children-crossing.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/border-crisis-children1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A T-shirt plea to President Joe Biden is seen at a migrants camp, where asylum seekers wait for U.S. authorities to allow them to start their migration process outside the El Chaparral crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 21, 2021. President Biden's pledge of a more humane approach has sparked a new rush to the border, threatening to become a huge political liability. Republicans are accusing him of opening the country's doors to illegal border crossers and sparking a "crisis" on the U.S.-Mexico frontier, while migrants out of Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program are stranded along the U.S.-Mexico border without knowing when or how they will be able to start their migratory process with U.S. authorities.Griff Jenkins Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/border-crisis-children1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Baja California state health workers take heath readings of a toddler at a makeshift camp for migrants seeking asylum in the United States at the border crossing Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration hopes to relieve the strain of thousands of unaccompanied children coming to the southern border by terminating a 2018 Trump-era order that discouraged potential family sponsors from coming forward to house the children. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Migrant women are asked to line up for a free meal at a makeshift camp at the border port of entry leading to the United States on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from President Joe Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor in the hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A boy sits in front of a tent housing several families at a makeshift camp of migrants at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from President Joe Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor in the hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman stands behind Baja California state health workers at a makeshift camp at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from President Joe Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor in the hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman speaks to Baja California state health workers at a makeshift camp at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from President Joe Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor in the hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Baja California state health workers measure the height of a boy at a makeshift camp for migrants seeking asylum in the United States at the border crossing Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration hopes to relieve the strain of thousands of unaccompanied children coming to the southern border by terminating a 2018 Trump-era order that discouraged potential family sponsors from coming forward to house the children. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People surround a car as it arrives carrying food donations at a makeshift camp for migrants seeking asylum in the United States at the border crossing Friday, March 12, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration hopes to relieve the strain of thousands of unaccompanied children coming to the southern border by terminating a 2018 Trump-era order that discouraged potential family sponsors from coming forward to house the children. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman passes a donated campaign flag for President Joe Biden at a makeshift camp of migrants at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from President Joe Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor in the hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A family eats a free meal donated by a local church at a makeshift camp of migrants at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from President Joe Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor in the hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A donated campaign flag for President Joe Biden flies over tents at a makeshift camp of migrants at the border port of entry leading to the United States, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The migrant camp shows how confusion has undercut the message from Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor in the hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)AP Photo/Gregory Bull)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/tijuana-camp-children-immigration6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
