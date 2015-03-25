Expand / Collapse search
Artwork by Chagall, Matisse, Picasso and Rembrandt being auctioned by feds

A cache of works by masters like Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and others are being auctioned off by the US Marshals Service Assets district of Colorado.  For more information on the auction, visit www.txauction.com.

    The Nativity, Albert Durer (1471-1528)
    Christ Appearing to the Apostles by Rembrandt Van Rijn (1606-1669) had an initial bid of $21,250.00.
    Resurrection/Christ Rising from the Tomb, from the Passion, Attrib. to Lucas Cranach I (1472-1553)
    The Crucifixion, Martin Schongauer (1430-1491)
    The Raising of Lazarus, Lucas Van Leyden (1494-1533)
    Rest on the Flight, Attributed to Barent Fabritius Midden-Beemster Near Hoorn (1624-1673 Amsterdam)
    The Flight into Egypt Altered from Seghers, Rembrandt Van Rijn (1606-1669)
    Landschaft mit Christ am Olberg, after David Vinckboons, James Van Londerseel (1570/75-1624/25)
    Tobias with the Angel Dragging the Fish, after Adam Elsheimer, Hendrick Goudt (1582/88-1630/48)
    The Denial of the Apostle Peter, Willem Outgersz. Akerlsoot after Pieter de Monlyn
    The Presentation in the Temple, from The Life of the Virgin, Israhel Van Meckenham (1445-1503/17)
