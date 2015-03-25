Artwork by Chagall, Matisse, Picasso and Rembrandt being auctioned by feds
A cache of works by masters like Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and others are being auctioned off by the US Marshals Service Assets district of Colorado. For more information on the auction, visit www.txauction.com.
1The Nativity, Albert Durer (1471-1528)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dd5e1ece-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
2Christ Appearing to the Apostles by Rembrandt Van Rijn (1606-1669) had an initial bid of $21,250.00.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/86f7e73a-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
3Resurrection/Christ Rising from the Tomb, from the Passion, Attrib. to Lucas Cranach I (1472-1553)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/87687841-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
4The Crucifixion, Martin Schongauer (1430-1491)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/61489e48-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
5The Raising of Lazarus, Lucas Van Leyden (1494-1533)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/77fa1e7b-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
6Rest on the Flight, Attributed to Barent Fabritius Midden-Beemster Near Hoorn (1624-1673 Amsterdam)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2e8c9191-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
7The Flight into Egypt Altered from Seghers, Rembrandt Van Rijn (1606-1669)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0ee49a19-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
8Landschaft mit Christ am Olberg, after David Vinckboons, James Van Londerseel (1570/75-1624/25)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c4d1970c-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
9Tobias with the Angel Dragging the Fish, after Adam Elsheimer, Hendrick Goudt (1582/88-1630/48)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/69a34f5c-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
10The Denial of the Apostle Peter, Willem Outgersz. Akerlsoot after Pieter de Monlynhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9d4e5adf-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
13The Presentation in the Temple, from The Life of the Virgin, Israhel Van Meckenham (1445-1503/17)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
