Artist’s American flag wall made from 7,700 pennies

A Michigan woman is drawing admirers for a piece of American flag art that she created using 7,700 pennies.

Kayla Dominique of Cement City says she needed to install a fireproof barrier wall behind her wood stove – and somehow got the idea that a wall full of pennies might work.

Then, by arranging the pennies according to how much they had aged and oxidized, she got the idea for the American flag design. She even found some blue-colored pennies for one corner of the flag.

“It never was intended to be a piece of art. It just turned into that,” Dominique told MLive.com. “It just makes us happy to look at it. It’s a centerpiece of our living room, so we want to make it something cool.”

Now she’s getting interest from neighbors and others who want to see her creation.

"Now that it’s done, there are a lot of people coming back to see it,” Dominique told MLive.com. “They want to duplicate it. They don’t understand how the blue happened. They don’t understand my patience level. But I think once you start it in the middle of your living room, you can’t really stop. You have to finish it.”

