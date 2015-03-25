Arrow removed from Alaska moose's nose

Neighbors in one Fairbanks, Alaska, neighborhood are delighted that a state Department of Fish and Game biologist and a visiting vet from Sweden have managed to remove an arrow that was embedded in the nose of a young bull moose.

Fish and Game assistant area biologist Tony Hollis tells the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner that his office was first contacted by the hunter who shot the arrow, then tried unsuccessfully to track and kill the wounded animal.

Hollis says his agency is "not really in the business of fixing animals" but in this case it appeared the moose was fine except for the arrow. Hollis asked neighbors to report when they spotted the moose and he was able to tranquilize it.

The arrow's tip was embedded 4 to 5 inches into the bridge of the nose, so visiting vet Marianne Lian unscrewed the arrow and left the tip where it was. Some wound powder and a shot of antibiotics concluded the 10-minute nose job.

Neighbor Arlene Strandberg saw the moose three days after his Oct. 18 operation and says he seems to be doing fine.