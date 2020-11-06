Expand / Collapse search
2 arrests made in case of Michigan woman bound with Christmas lights and shot to death

Egypt Covington was a beloved musician and singer

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Michigan police have announced two arrests in the murder of a 27-year-old woman who was found shot to death, her wrists bound with Christmas lights.

State police announced a major break in the June 2017 killing of Egypt Covington in Van Buren Township on Thursday.

"This continues to be an ongoing investigation," police tweeted. "No other information will be released at this time."

Egypt Covington was 27 when she was killed in her home in Michigan in 2017. 

Fox 2 Detroit reported that prosecutors have three days to bring charges.

“Mixed emotions all over the place,” Covington’s brother Dwayne Turner told the station. “Happy. Sad. A little bit of anger.”

Covington was a beloved musician and singer who worked as a manager for a microbrewery, according to the Detroit Free Press.

She was home alone when she was shot once in the head just behind her ear, the paper reported.

Police suspected an ex-boyfriend in the murder, but Turner told the paper that individual was not one of the suspects arrested.

Seeking a break in the case, Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced in August a cash reward of $25,000 for tips leading to an arrest.