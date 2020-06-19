Teens who vandalized St. Patrick’s Cathedral amid George Floyd protests are arrested, police say

Two teenagers caught on video spray-painting the side of St. Patrick’s Cathedral during recent unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd were arrested.

Anaya Diaz, 18, of suburban Westchester County, and a 17-year-old girl whose name was withheld by New York City police, were charged Thursday with criminal mischief and making graffiti.

Police said the pair spray-painted the words, “F--k”, “BLM” -- for Black Lives Matter -- “NYPDK” and “No justice no peace” on the walls of the iconic cathedral in late May.

“Reward up to $2500. Seen them?" NYPD Crime Stoppers tweeted before the suspects were arrested this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, decried the graffiti – and the issue of defacing places of worship – in a ‘Fox & Friends’ interview Wednesday.

“It has a special violence to it when it is the house of worship that represents the noblest, uplifting sentiments in the human project, so that's a particular kick in the stomach,” Dolan said.

Fox News’ Joshua Nelson, Robert Gearty and the Associated Press contributed to this report.