Robbery - Theft
Published

Arrests announced in violent Florida carjacking caught on video

Victor Senatore, 24, and GianPiero Gasparin, 17

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Warning, graphic video: Florida carjacking caught on security cameraVideo

Warning, graphic video: Florida carjacking caught on security camera

A man was carjacked in the Windemere area of Orange County, Florida; security footage captured the crime.

A Florida sheriff’s office announced two arrests Saturday in a violent armed carjacking caught on surveillance video.

Victor Senatore, 24, and GianPiero Gasparin, 17, have been charged in connection with the carjacking which took place Monday night in Windermere, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

"Excellent work by detectives and all deputies involved!" sheriff officials tweeted.

Mugshots for Victor Senatore, 24, and GianPiero Gasparin, 17.

Mugshots for Victor Senatore, 24, and GianPiero Gasparin, 17. (Orange County Sheriff's Office )

The video shows the victim, a man, being pulled out of his vehicle by one carjacker and being punched in the head and ordered to the ground by the other who has a gun.

Sheriff officials said Gasparin was the carjacker with the gun and Senatore was the carjacker who drove off with the car.

The victim said the carjackers also made off with his golf clubs and a Mac laptop which were in the vehicle when it was stolen.

