New York
Several arrested in NYC during Daniel Prude protest

The protest in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, came after decision not to charge Rochester cops in Prude's death

By Elizabeth Rosner | New York Post
Several people were arrested Wednesday night during a protest in Brooklyn in the wake of the decision to not charge upstate New York cops in the death of Daniel Prude, according to police and witnesses.

Dozens of protesters marched through McCarren Park in Williamsburg around 7 p.m., prompting a large police response with about 300 cops.

Witnesses told The Post at least nine people were arrested. Police confirmed some arrests were made.

Several protesters began attacking pedestrians and spray-painting a cab on South 4th Street and Driggs Avenue near the Williamsburg Bridge, the witnesses recalled.

Videos on Citizen App shows large crowds at the scene, and a police chopper can be heard hovering over the area.

    In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP on Sept. 2, 2020, a Rochester police officer puts a "spit hood" over the head of Daniel Prude, on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.

    In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, Rochester police officers hold down Daniel Prude on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.

    In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, Rochester police officers prepare to load Daniel Prude into an ambulance on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.

    In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, Rochester police officers hold down Daniel Prude on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.

The protest came a day after a grand jury voted not to indict the Rochester police officers who were involved in the death of Daniel Prude, a black man who was suffocated while he was naked and having a mental breakdown on March 23.

He was left brain dead and died a week later.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post. 

