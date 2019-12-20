Arrest of couple wanted in Tennessee and Alabama leads to discovery of 3 bodies in Illinois

The arrest of a couple wanted in Alabama and Tennessee led to the search of a home in Illinois where three bodies were found.

Brady Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan, 28, were being sought in Alabama for a murder and a kidnapping and in Tennessee for a home invasion and a shoplifting incident at a Walmart that involved a gun, police said.

They were found Thursday night holed up at a Days Inn in Hazelwood, Mo., police in Tennessee said.

A half-hour after their arrests, Hazelwood police asked their counterparts in Bethalto, Ill., to check on an address, where the bodies were found, KMOV-TV reported.

Detectives assigned to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis identified the victims as the homeowner, Shari Yates, 59, her son, Andrew Brooks, 30, and Brooks’ friend John McMillian, 32.

The Major Case Squad said in a tweet that it had “subjects of interest in custody” and that it was “actively pursuing their activities and association to the victims.”

The kidnapping charge in Tennessee stemmed from a home invasion in Clarksville that spanned several hours from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, Clarksville police said.

They said that the victims were a man and his wife and the incident ended with him being stabbed and her being injured when she wrestled a gun from McMillan.

“The victims were able to escape, police were notified and the suspects fled with the victims' 2012 GMC pickup,” police said.

Al.com reported that Witcher and McMillan were charged in Jefferson County with capital murder in the Dec. 13 shooting death of Kellie Ann Hughes, 31.

Deputies found Hughes’ body in a wooded area after getting a 911 call from another woman who said she was being held against her will, according to the news outlet.

Her phone led the deputies to her location.

Deputies arrived just as the woman who phoned was falling down a flight of stairs with her hands bound with zip ties.