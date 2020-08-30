Arrest announced in mugging of Chicago woman, 85, caught on video

Chicago police say the man seen on video viciously mugging an 85-year-old has been arrested.

The victim wound up in the hospital after the attack. The video shows her being pulled to the ground and striking her head on the ground, rendering her unconscious. It happened Tueday morning as she was approaching her apartment building downtown, near the Magnificent Mile.

“Victim signed complaints and cooperating with the investigation,” police said Friday in announcing the arrest of Tony Davis, 45, on charges of robbery and aggravated battery of a victim over 60.

Police said Davis made off with the woman’s purse in the robbery.

They said the woman was entering her apartment building when she was attacked. She had to be hospitalized.

Davis was arrested Friday after being picked up on an unrelated mass transit violation, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Davis has 10 previous felony arrests and currently on parole, the paper reported.

He has been jailed without bail.