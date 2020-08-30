Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave
Arrest announced in mugging of Chicago woman, 85, caught on video

The victim signed the complaint in the case: police

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Warning, graphic video: 84-year-old woman robbed in ChicagoVideo

Surveillance video shows an 85-year-old Chicago woman being robbed as she enters the back door of her Michigan Avenue condo building.

Chicago police say the man seen on video viciously mugging an 85-year-old has been arrested.

The victim wound up in the hospital after the attack. The video shows her being pulled to the ground and striking her head on the ground, rendering her unconscious. It happened Tueday morning as she was approaching her apartment building downtown, near the Magnificent Mile.

“Victim signed complaints and cooperating with the investigation,” police said Friday in announcing the arrest of Tony Davis, 45, on charges of robbery and aggravated battery of a victim over 60.

Chicago police said the 85-year-old woman signed complaints in the case. Mugshot for Tony Davis, 45.

Police said Davis made off with the woman’s purse in the robbery.

They said the woman was entering her apartment building when she was attacked. She had to be hospitalized.

Davis was arrested Friday after being picked up on an unrelated mass transit violation, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Davis has 10 previous felony arrests and currently on parole, the paper reported.

He has been jailed without bail.

