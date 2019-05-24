Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

Arrest made in investigation of subway brake incidents

Associated Press

NEW YORK – New York City police have made an arrest in their investigation into a series of subway emergency brake activations.

Police said on Friday that the 23-year-old Brooklyn man is charged with one brake-pulling incident.

Investigators have been looking into about 40 similar crimes between February and this month.

They believe someone has been using a key to get into an unoccupied motorman car and then engaging the emergency brake.

On Thursday, police released video of a man they say rode on the outside of a car for several stops before entering the car, pulling its emergency brake and fleeing.

It happened on a northbound 2 train at the 14th Street and Seventh Avenue station during the Tuesday evening rush hour.