Florida man accused of driving van into Trump-supporters' tent reportedly smiles while entering court

The 27-year-old Florida man who police say drove a van into a tent that housed supporters for President Trump reportedly arrived in court on Sunday smiling and nodding to the cameras before he was seated, a report said.

Action News Jax reported that Gregory Timm, according to witnesses, ran over chairs and tables the day before at the Kernan Village shopping center. Witnesses told the station that he recorded the scene moments after the incident, made an obscene gesture and sped off.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said via social media that 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years old or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. The Republican party of Duval County said it had set up the tent on Saturday in order to register voters.

The county GOP said via Twitter that six volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign “were intentionally targeted while registering voters.”

Local media said there were no injuries.

“Kind of out of the blue, a man approached us in a van, was waving at us, kind of a friendly demeanor, thought he was coming up to talk to us, instead he accelerated his vehicle and plowed right into our tent, our tables,” volunteer Mark Alfieri told television station WJAX.

In a tweet, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters need to end.”

President Donald Trump retweeted that message and added, “Be careful tough guys who you play with!”

Timm faces two counts of aggravated assault on a victim over the age of 65, one count of criminal mischief and one count of driving while his license is suspended, the newspaper reported. Sunday, his bond was set at $507,500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report