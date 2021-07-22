Army reinstates War College commandant after abusive sexual contact allegations

The U.S. Army War College reinstated its commandant following an investigation that found no basis for charges of abusive sexual contact related to allegations raised earlier this year.

The Army had suspended Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian on Feb. 9 following allegations of inappropriate touching, leading to an Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) probe. The investigation released its conclusion and the Army announced Wednesday it would immediately reinstate Maranian to his former post.

"Sixteen witnesses were interviewed, several multiple times, in an effort to develop evidence to determine if there was probable cause to substantiate the allegation," the Army said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

The CID, along with an independent special victim prosecutor and civilian prosecutor with 30 years’ experience, "determined the evidence was not sufficient to establish probable cause."

The CID investigation was led by a civilian investigator who has conducted more than 700 sexual assault investigations over the past 18 years.

The Army stressed that the decision regarding probable cause "was completely independent of any command influence and was not presented to any commander for a disposition decision."

Maranian has completed 11 overseas tours during a career spanning 33 years, according to the Army Times. He joined the Army War College in July 2020 after serving as deputy commander of education at the Army's Combined Arms Center and as the provost at Army University.

The decision is a momentous one as the Pentagon tries to improve the culture and handling of sexual assault allegations that arise in the service.