Green Beret and Army veteran found dead at Fort Bragg were facing charges in North Carolina criminal cases

Two men, a Green Beret and an Army veteran, found dead at Fort Bragg last week were facing separate criminal cases in two North Carolina counties, court records show.

Army criminal investigators launched a homicide investigation into the deaths of William Lavigne, a 37-year-old soldier from Fayetteville, N.C., and Timothy Dumas, a 44-year-old Army veteran from Pinehurst, N.C., after their bodies were found in a part of Fort Bragg where training is conducted.

Early signs suggest Dumas and Lavigne may have been engaged in criminal activity before their deaths, an unnamed source told The Washington Post last week.

Dumas served in the Army from 1996 to 2016, according to reports. Lavigne had served in the Army for 19 years before his death.

The criminal case against Dumas was brought in Forsyth County in April.

The court records show he was charged with breaking and entering, which is a felony, and impersonating a police officer and communicating threats, which are misdemeanors.

Dumas went to an apartment in Walkerton, N.C., told the occupant, a man, he was police, kicked in the door and then threatened the occupant, according to the court filing

"The threat was made in a manner and under circumstances which would cause a reasonable person to believe that the threat was likely to be carried out and the person threatened believed that the threat would be carried out," Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy W.J. Summers wrote in the compliant.

Dumas was expected to appear in court on Dec. 17 in connection to those charges.

Lavigne's case was being adjudicated in Cumberland County District Court where he was facing a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident that caused property damage. Details of the case weren't available.

The court calendar in his case shows he was due to appear before a judge next month.

The Fayetteville Observer first reported on each man's court case on Friday.

Cumberland County deputies also investigated Lavigne in March 21, 2018, shooting death of another Green Beret, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Leshikar.

Deputies have told Fox News the case was closed after the shooting was ruled a “justifiable homicide.”

The Observer reported obtaining the medical examiner's report prepared after Leshikar’s death which doesn’t name Lavigne but states he told investigators that he and Leshikar had returned from a Disney trip and Leshikar was acting “paranoid.”

The report says Lavigne told investigators that Leshikar said someone was listening to his phone calls, and following him and tried to disconnect a car battery when they arrived at Lavigne’s home, the paper reported.

Lavigne said he took his daughter and Leshikar’s daughter inside but one of the children opened the door and Leskhikar “came at him with a screwdriver," according to the Observer.

However, the medical examiner noted in the report that no screwdriver was found, according to the paper.

