Army vet says school rescinded coaching position because of social media posts

Army veteran George Kemper said on T hursday that he was "disappointed" that a coaching job offer from a private Illinois high school was rescinded from him because of his political views.

"I got out of the Army back in May of last year. In October, I reached out to the school and in November they offered me a job to coach there. But come January they reached out and said that certain posts and political opinions I voiced didn’t reflect well on the school so they pulled the offer and since then I was really disappointed about it," Kemper told "America's Newsroom."

Kemper, an Army veteran who served as a specialist in northeastern Syria and graduated from Loyola Academy in 2013, was in November offered employment as a freshman baseball coach.

While Kemper received a letter that "officially" invited him to coach the team, his employment was subject to a background check, concussion testing and other unnamed stipulations, according to emails reviewed by Fox News.

The part-time offer, which Kemper accepted in writing two days after it was received, paid a stipend of $2,755 that would be raised by a little more than $1,000 every three years.

An offer, plus acceptance of that offer, plus the party relying on that offer constitutes it is legally binding under contract law.

But in early January 2021, before Kemper received the official paperwork for an offer, he got a phone call saying the opportunity was being withdrawn due to some politically sensitive Facebook posts that questioned COVID-19 restrictions issued by different states.

The school says on its website that the Jesuit tradition calls on it to "participate and engage in respectful dialogue and to listen with ears of compassion." Loyola Academy aims to "build a welcoming, accepting school culture and climate in which all members feel a genuine sense of belonging."

Kemper said that he "never got any explanation" for the school rescinding his coaching job offer.

"I didn’t get to defend myself or have a conversation about it. After they called me, I sent a personal letter to the president, the head of the athletic department and head baseball coach explaining my disappointment. I never got a response and after that I, you know, published the article and started spreading the word about it," Kemper said.