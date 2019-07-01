Army Special Forces medical sergeant dies in Afghanistan

A decorated Army Special Forces medical sergeant died in Afghanistan on Sunday, becoming the second member of the 10th Special Forces Group to die there in less than a week, the Army announced Monday.

Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, from Ogden, Utah, succumbed on Sunday to non-combat injuries. The 31-year-old was assigned to the same unit as Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, one of the two soldiers killed last week in a firefight in Uruzgan Province.

"The 10th Special Forces Group has paid a heavy toll in recent days," said its commander, Col. Lawrence G. Ferguson. "While we mourn, we will support Sgt. 1st Class Robbins' Family and honor his service."

Robbins joined the Army in June 2006 and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division before completing the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2016.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert ordered Utah state flags flown at half-staff on the day of Robbins' funeral.

"[My wife] Jeanette and I extend our sincere condolences to his parents, his wife and son at this difficult time. Our hearts and prayers are with them," he said.

The Army didn't release any further information on the circumstances of Robbins' death. The Department of Defense said the incident that caused Robbins' death is "under investigation." Robbins — like Riley and Sgt. James G. Johnston, who also died last week — was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Robbins earned a long list of awards and decorations during his military career, including the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device and one Oak Leaf Cluster and the Army Achievement Medal with one Silver and two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters.

