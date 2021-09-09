Armed robber shot in face by armed victim in Texas just days after permitless carry begins

An armed robber was shot in the face in Texas when his victim pulled out his own gun and shot at him, just days after a Texas law went into effect allowing residents to carry handguns without permits.

"He was shot in the face one time. He’s at the hospital. He’s going to live. He’s conscious and breathing right now," Houston Police Department Lieutenant R. Willkens said.

The incident unfolded Wednesday evening in Houston when the victim was walking to a local Shell gas station to make a few purchases, SBG San Antonio reported.

The suspect in the case was dropped off around the same time, and approached the victim by lifting his shirt to expose a gun and demanded he fork over any valuables.

The victim, however, was also armed and pulled out his weapon and shot the suspect in the face. The suspect is in the hospital and in police custody.

Additionally, no charges are expected to be brought against the victim, as he was defending himself.

"He’s being extremely cooperative. He has no criminal history whatsoever," Willkens said of the victim.

The incident comes after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a "constitutional carry" bill into law this summer allowing Texans to carry handguns in public without going through training or obtaining permits.

"You could say that I signed into law today some laws that protect gun rights," Abbott said at the bill signing in June. "But today, I signed documents that instilled freedom in the Lone Star State."

The law went into effect on Sept. 1.