Armed man shot and killed attempting to force himself into home , police say

A suspected intruder was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion at an apartment complex in Gahanna, Ohio, Sunday night, police said.



A resident in the 800 block of Falcon Hunter Way called 911 to report a shooting around 8:31 p.m.



The man reporting the incident told police someone knocked on his door and upon answering it, a man with a gun tried to push his way in. That's when the man living in the apartment said he shot the suspect and observed a second man take off running.



When Gahanna officers responded to the scene they found two men living in the apartment, and a man on the ground with a wound to his chest.



Officers performed CPR until relieved by Mifflin Township Medics. The man shot was then taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police continue investigating the incident, including the people involved. They will be working with the Franklin County Coroner's office to determine the cause of death of the alleged suspect, as well as identity.



Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed any activity or has any information regarding the events on Falcon Hunter Way to contact the Gahanna Division of Police Detectives at 614-342-4240.