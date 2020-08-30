Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Armed gunmen accused of targeting pro-Trump van and forcing apartment complex to go on lockdown

Three suspects reportedly barricaded themselves in

By Nick Givas | Fox News
A SWAT team was sent into a Los Angeles area apartment complex on Sunday, where a passing pro-Trump caravan had reportedly been shot at earlier in the day.

LAPD surrounded the building on Ventura Boulevard, after the three suspects barricaded themselves in, according to KTLA.

There had been reports of one suspect brandishing a firearm which caused some of the buildings in the area to be evacuated, authorities said.

'I AM NOT SAD THAT A F***ING FASCIST DIED TONIGHT' OVERHEARD AT ANTIFA GATHERING IN PORTLAND AFTER PATRIOT PRAYER BACKER WAS SHOT TO DEATH

Officers also reportedly established a perimeter after getting additional reports of someone throwing bottles at the passing cars.

Some of the automobiles passing by were part of a line of pro-Trump cars that had been scheduled to ride through the area at 11 a.m.

No further details regarding the incident were immediately released.

