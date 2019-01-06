Robbery suspects thwarted by licensed gun owner, report says

A good Samaritan armed with a gun stopped two suspected shoplifters from allegedly trying to stab a security guard outside a California grocery store, according to reports.

Authorities said Brandon Smith, 25, of Santa Cruz, and Elizabeth Almand, 23, of Watsonville, were spotted shoplifting by a security guard around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday inside a Raley’s grocery store in Loomis, just northwest of Sacramento, KRCA-TV reported.

"When they left, (the guard) confronted them in the parking lot. There was an altercation where the suspect pulled a knife out," Lt. Andrew Scott said.

Smith allegedly tried stabbing the guard before the guard was able to knock the knife out of his hand onto the ground, authorities said. Almand allegedly went for the weapon when someone with a gun came over and said “Drop it!” according to reports.

"He had a concealed weapons permit," Placer County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Scott said of the armed stranger. "He had a firearm on his person. He drew the firearm and told the female suspect to drop the knife."

Smith was taken into custody on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Almand was arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy charges, the Placer Sheriff's Office said.

A Raley's employee said the pair walked out with three bottles of alcoholic drinks and a DVD and authorities said they found about $50 worth of stolen items from the grocery store on the suspects them.