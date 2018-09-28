Expand / Collapse search
'Armed and dangerous' suspect at large after NY hospital shooting

By Dom Calicchio, | Fox News

Authorities were searching for a suspect described as “armed and dangerous” Friday after a morning shooting in a New York state hospital.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Stuart, was said to be in his early 40s, and was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, the Hudson Valley Post reported.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting, which occurred about 1 a.m. at Ellenville Regional Hospital in Ellenville, about 99 miles north of New York City.

No further details about the shooting were available.

Stuart fled in a vehicle that was later found abandoned in Napanoch, New York City’s WABC-TV reported.

Police asked that anyone with information call New York State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.