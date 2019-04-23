Arkansas woman allegedly murders husband for refusing to quit porn: report

An Arkansas woman “flew into a rage” and fatally shot her husband inside his man cave after spotting a porn channel on their satellite television bill, according to prosecutors.

Patricia Hill, 69, had asked her dearly beloved to cancel his smut subscription with the Dish Network — after she caught him watching dirty TV shows on multiple occasions — but he apparently refused.

“She told him over and over again to stop, and he said he would but went right back to doing it,” explained Hill’s attorney Bill James in court Monday, according to the Pine Bluff Commercial.

He said the couple was “basically estranged” when the shooting happened last July and that Hill’s husband, Frank Hill, 65, had been spending most of his time in their shed out back.

“He went to his shed, and she went to work,” James said.

After telling him repeatedly to quit watching porn, James claimed that Hill decided to cancel his subscription. When the next bill came, she saw that the channel was back up and running — and her “reality snapped,” the lawyer said.

“She lost her mind,” James alleged in his opening statement. “She didn’t try to hide it. She told the truth (about what happened).”

Hill allegedly confronted her husband inside his man cave and asked him about the porn. She apparently didn’t like what he said and marched inside to fetch her Beretta .22-caliber pistol, according to prosecutors.

Hill walked back out to the shed and allegedly shot her husband two times. She left the gun inside their home — right next to the TV bill.

According to James, Hill viewed pornography as a “personal affront to her and to her god.”