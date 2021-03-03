Arkansas student shot during first day of in-person school dies

An Arkansas junior high school student has died from injuries he sustained in a school shooting on Monday, the victim’s mother and reports have confirmed.

Daylon Burnett, 15, was shot at a Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, about 44 miles south of Little Rock. It was the first day back for in-person instruction.

Officers arrived at the school and found Burnett with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Burnett’s death was confirmed by Little Rock’s Fox 16 and the Watson Chapel School District.

"It is with great sadness that according to the mother’s Facebook page, Daylon Burnett has passed away," the Watson Chapel School District wrote on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Police said the shooter was another 15-year-old student. He was found on a nearby street after the shooting and taken into custody. Officials said he will be tried as an adult with first-degree battery.

Police have described Monday’s shooting as "targeted," though the motive remains uncertain.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond, KFVS 12 reported. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 12.

Police said they will have additional officers at the school this week as students return for in-person instruction.