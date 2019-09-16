Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Stone County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Stephen was always the 'first guy in, last one out,' chief says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Blue Lives Lost: Remembering Michael Stephen (1963 - 2019)

Sergeant Michael Stephen was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance on July 18, 2019. Sergeant Stephen was a U.S. Army veteran and had served with the Stone County Sheriff's Office for 20 years. He also served as chief of the Pineville Fire Department and had previously served with the Arkansas Department of Correction.

The morning of July 18 “began as about as routine as you can get” for Sgt. Michael Stephen, Arkansas State Police say, with the longtime Stone County Sheriff’s deputy and U.S. Army veteran summoned to a home in Leslie to carry out a domestic welfare check. When he arrived, officials say, he started talking to a woman outside.

Then, a male at the scene shot and killed him, according to authorities.

“All too often now we’re getting calls that are resulting in the deaths of law enforcement officers, the individuals who are charged with the duty to keep peace in our communities, counties and across the state,” Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told reporters days later. “There is no routine call in law enforcement, but what happened this morning began as about as routine as you can get. But anything can happen anytime.”

Stone County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Stephen was gunned down on July 18 after being summoned to a home in had been summoned to a home in Leslie, Ark., to carry out a domestic welfare check. (Facebook/Arkansas Fire News)

Stephen’s wife Susan told KATV that, on the morning of the shooting, “as soon as I heard there was an officer down, I woke my kids up and said, 'We're going to Stone County.’”

She described herself as “numb” after learning her husband was the victim.

Two people, including a sheriff’s deputy, killed in shooting in rural northern Arkansas

Officials brief the press following the death of Stone County Sheriff's deputy Mike Stephens in the line of duty.

At his funeral the following week, police from around the state -- and the country -- showed up to pay tribute to their brother in blue.

“We are all one big family,” Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy Mathew Gentry told KTHV. “When we go out on calls, we work to get everyone home safe; the citizens, the officers, but unfortunately that doesn’t always happen.”

Stephen, who served with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office for two decades, was described by his colleagues as being someone that “led from the front.”

“Every accident he has ever done, he always would be the first guy in somewhere and the last one out,” Chief Deputy Zach Alexander said.

The 56-year-old also spent the last nine years of his life working as the chief of the Pineville Fire Department.

"We depended on Mike for a lot of stuff, and he was always there,” his colleague there, Ron Klein, told KATV. “If there was something that needed to be done, he was there to do it."