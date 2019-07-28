1998 Arkansas school shooter killed in car crash 20 years later

A Missouri man who was 11 when he shot and killed four students and a teacher in Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 1998, was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Independence County, Ark., according to state police.

The two-vehicle crash unfolded near Cave City, about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock. Drew Grant, 33, who had changed his name from Andrew Golden, had been released from prison in 2007.

Daniel Petty, 59, of Essex, Missouri, was going south on Highway 167 in a Chevy Tahoe when he drove left of the center-line and hit Grant's Honda CRV head-on at around 9 p.m., investigators said.

Petty also died. Paramedics rushed three other people to hospitals in Little Rock and Batesville, according to KAIT and a state police preliminary summary of the crash. The conditions of the injured were unknown.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told KAIT that Grant and Golden were "one in the same."

WISCONSIN BROTHERS ON CATTLE BUSINESS TRIP FEARED DEAD AFTER VISITING FARM, MISSOURI MAN ARRESTED

Golden and Mitchell Johnson were 11 and 13 when they set off a fire alarm at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro. As kids and faculty were evacuating, they shot and killed four students, including 12-year-olds Paige Herring and Stephanie Johnson; 11-year-olds Brittney Varner and Natalie Brooks; and teacher Shannon Wright.

In 2017, a judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by the victims' families awarded them $150 million in damages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Golden and Johnson were tried as juveniles and were expected to remain in custody until the age of 21, in accordance with Arkansas law at the time. Johnson was released in 2005 and Golden was released in 2007. Because they were tried as juveniles, their records were sealed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report