Arkansas police officer fired after shooting Chihuahua in video, sheriff says

A police officer in Arkansas who was videotaped shooting and wounding a small dog while on duty was fired Saturday after actions that "fell short" of standards of the department, according to a county sheriff.

Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said in a Facebook post that Deputy Keenan Wallace, a K9 handler, fired his service weapon Friday and injured an animal while in close proximity to a person.

"I believe there were numerous opportunities to de-escalate the incident," Ryals said.

The shooting took place after Wallace responded to a call of an aggressive dog at Shiloh Estates subdivision in Conway, located about 30 miles north of Little Rock.

In a graphic video posted to Twitter, Wallace asks the dog's owner, Doug Canady, to come to the road to speak with him. When Canady refuses, the deputy begins walking to him as the dog begins barking.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT AND LANGUAGE BELOW

The camera then tilted toward the ground as a shot rang out, and the small dog then begins shrieking and can be seen rolling in the grass.

Are you f-----g kidding me?” Canady shouts. “You’re f-----g kidding me.”

“I told you,” Wallace responded..

Canady told FOX16 that the Chihuahua, named Reese’s, would not hurt anyone.

"My heart broke when he shot her. What did that poor dog do?" Canady said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

Canady, who recorded the shooting, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he rescued Reese's after moving to the Shiloh Estates area three years ago.

The dog has since been taken to a veterinarian and underwent surgery after suffering a shattered jaw, according to Canady.

“That’s a tough little dog," he told FOX16.

Sheriff Tim Ryals said Saturday that it does not appear that the deputy violated any state law or agency policy, but he will refer the investigation to the prosecuting attorney's office for further review.

"I hold my Deputies to the highest of standards to protect and serve the residents of our community. Unfortunately, a deputy fell short to those standards," Ryals said.

Ryals, who said that law enforcement strives to be right "100 percent of the time," said the department was saddened by the "disheartening event."

"We will keep Reese's in our thoughts through the recovery process," he said.