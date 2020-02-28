Arkansas police offer to test meth for coronavirus: 'Better safe than sorry'

Authorities in Arkansas are getting creative with attempts to thwart drug use in the area and their latest ploy involves the coronavirus threat.

The St. Francis County Sheriff's Office issued a “public service announcement” on Wednesday warning that methamphetamines recently sold in the area may have been “contaminated” with the coronavirus.

“WARNING: If you have recently purchased meth locally, it may be contaminated with the coronavirus,” the message posted to Facebook read.

“Please take it to the sheriff’s office or police department and they will test it for free.”

The tongue-in-cheek warning advised those who are “not comfortable going into an office” to call law enforcement so they can “test your meth in the privacy of your home.”

There have been 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. in total, a figure that includes three individuals repatriated from evacuation flights, and 42 from the Diamond Princess ship that Japanese officials quarantined earlier this month.

There have been no reported cases in Arkansas.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.