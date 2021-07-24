Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas
Published

Arkansas man's body found in pond below cliff prompts homicide probe; police initially believed he had fallen

The corpse was found by two travelers staying at a Holiday Inn near Little Rock’s Clinton National Airport, authorities say

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
How a 21-year-old Arkansas man's body came to be found in a pond beyond an airport hotel remained a mystery Friday.

Little Rock Police did not reveal Treyvon Abernathy’s cause of death and haven’t named any suspects in their homicide investigation, according to FOX 16 of Little Rock. 

Abernathy's body was found Wednesday by two travelers staying at a Holiday Inn near Little Rock’s Clinton National Airport. 

The corpse was in the pond about 30 to 40 feet below a small cliff adjacent to the property. Officers said they noticed a strong odor of decay, according to FOX 16. 

The body of Treyvon Abernathy, 21, was found in a pond behind a Little Rock Holiday Inn near the airport.  (Google)

Investigators initially believed Abernathy had fallen but found out from the medical examiner on Thursday that his death was being classified as a homicide, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

The two out-of-towners were interviewed by police and later released. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

