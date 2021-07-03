Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Arkansas man sentenced to life for 1981 taco shop robbery with a water gun granted clemency

Rolf Kaestel was arrested in 1981 for stealing $264 from a taco stand with a water gun

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Arkansas man is set to be set free after decades in prison for robbing a taco shop with a water pistol. 

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he will commute Rolf Kaestel’s sentence, making him immediately eligible for parole. 

ARKANSAS DEPUTY FIRED FOR FAILING TO ACTIVATE BODY CAMERA DURING SHOOTING THAT LED TO TEEN'S DEATH

Kaestel, 70, was arrested following a 1981 robbery, for which he was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to life in prison. He stole $264 and was armed with only a water pistol. 

He also had to pay a $15,000 fine. 

GROUP IN ARMED STANDOFF WITH POLICE SAY THEY'RE THE ‘ABORIGINAL PEOPLE’ OF AMERICA

"I believe that I have demonstrated that I deserve the chance to do so, and I appeal for your consideration and favorable action to allow me to begin a new life," Kaestel wrote in his most recent appeal. "The ends of justice have been served with the unrelenting four decades of my incarceration to date."

Kaestel has repeatedly appealed for clemency, with his fifth appeal finally approved. The governor’s decision will only become final following a 30-day waiting period in which he will receive feedback. 

ARKANSAS BECOMES LATEST STATE TO SEND TROOPS TO SOUTHERN BORDER AMID MIGRANT SURGE

However, no law enforcement officials objected to the application. 

The man who managed the shop and handed Kaestel the money during the robbery supported his release as well, FOX 4 KC reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Hutchinson previously denied Kaestel clemency in his 2015 appeal, but his case received attention from criminal justice reform advocates, the Guardian reported.

Kaestel reportedly never violated prison rules during his time as an inmate, and he earned three associate’s degrees while in prison. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money