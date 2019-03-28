Arkansas man sentenced in Italian tourist's shooting death

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of an Italian tourist during an attempted robbery.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 34-year-old Andre Jackson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday in the slaying of 31-year-old Carlo Marigliano. Jackson was originally charged with capital murder.

Marigliano was found shot to death in a crashed jeep outside a Little Rock apartment complex in July 2017. Court records show Jackson's hand print was found on the driver's door.

Savannah Johnson told police she was with Jackson and two others when Marigliano approached her seeking marijuana and sex. Johnson says Jackson later pulled out a gun and demanded money from Marigliano. She says Jackson shot Marigliano when he tried to drive away.

