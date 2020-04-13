Arkansas girl's basketball hoop becomes latest coronavirus social distancing casualty

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The drastic steps to keep people from playing basketball at public courts to contain the spread of the coronavirus has included removing a hoop in a suburban Little Rock, Ark., playground that’s rarely used by anyone but a 12-year-old girl.

Laura Vandercook wrote in the Federalist on Saturday that her daughter was playing basketball alone at the court, as she often does, on April 6, when a city truck drove over to her.

ARKANSAS GOV. HUTCHINSON ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: RESIDENTS TAKING 'THIS SO SERIOUSLY' IS KEEPING NUMBERS DOWN

“She quickly came home to get me,” Vandercook writes. “I headed down to the court to talk to the city workers, who told me that they were taking down the basketball rim to keep groups from gathering.”

Vandercook said she was really conflicted by this news.

“On the one hand, I am really glad that our city is still employing the folks who work for the Parks and Recreation Department,” she said. “On the other hand, this basketball court is seldom used by anyone besides my three children and is never used by a crowd. It is a public court that my tax dollars pay for.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Vandercook said she spoke to the mayor, who said he considered basketball courts closed because all playground equipment in city parks had been roped off about a week and a half before.

“It was brought to his attention that children were still playing on basketball courts, so he had the rims removed,” she wrote.

There's no statewide stay at home order in Arkansas but the state's schools, bars, and restaurants have been shuttered.

Vandercook wrote that Arkansas is a state with a population of 3.014 million people and that as she was writing 21 people in the state had died from the coronavirus and there were 841 active COVID-19 cases.

Those numbers have grown. As of Monday, the Arkansas Health Department was reporting 1,280 COVID-19 cases in the state and 27 deaths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About the loss of the basketball hoop, Vandercook quoted her daughter as saying, “Well, they can take away my library, and they can take away my basketball goal, but they can’t take away my piano.”