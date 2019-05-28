At least 1 dead in vehicle submerged in Arkansas floodwaters, police say

At least one person is dead in a submerged vehicle near Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, amid record flooding in the state Tuesday, police told Fox News.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after getting reports of the submerged vehicle along Highway 22. The vehicle was found past a "road closed" sign, according to police, but it was unclear how it ended up there or how long it had been underwater.

A dive team was suiting up to check the vehicle in the water, Officer James Breeden with the Barling Police Department said. "All we can see is just a portion of the top of the vehicle. We believe it's a van. That's not confirmed."

The National Weather Service Little Rock predicted record-breaking floods near the Arkansas River as it's predicted to crest Wednesday in Van Buren at 41 feet, less than the formerly predicted 42.5 feet, but still higher than the record set in 1945.

Officials have been warning about walking around in the dangerous conditions caused by massive flooding.

"Stay out of the flooded roads," Breeden said. "Turn around, don't drown. There's a reason for that. No one knows how deep this water is for certain or how swift it is underneath."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. Fox News' Melissa Chrise contributed to this report.