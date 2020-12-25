Arkansas family members found dead in Christmas tragedy: authorities

As many as five victims – believed to be family members – were found dead around 5 p.m. Friday in Atkins, Ark., authorities announced.

"Tragedy has struck Pope County on this Christmas Day," a sheriff’s office spokesman told reporters at a news conference. "Just a little after 5 p.m., our deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road here in Polk County on a possible homicide.

"Upon arrival we did notice that there was potentially five victims within this residence. We believe them to be all family members at this time."

No further information was immediately available. An investigation was underway, the sheriff’s office said.

Atkins, a city of about 3,000 residents, is 66 miles northwest of Little Rock.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.