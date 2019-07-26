Drug-filled football thrown into Arkansas prison, officials say

A football containing drugs and cell phones was tossed over the fence of an Arkansas prison this week, according to officials.

The contraband-laden football was intercepted by prison guards at the Grimes Unit in Newport, which is in northeastern Arkansas, near the border with Memphis.

The incident was first reported by the Arkansas Department of Correction on a Facebook post.

"Fighting contraband is a non-stop battle. It goes on every day at every facility. These pictures are from the Grimes Unit where somebody tossed a football over the fence," the post read.

Correctional officers cut open the football and found "cell phones and two kinds of drugs," according to the corrections department.

"None of it made it to the inmate population. Contraband is dangerous. It can get people hurt or worse. To the officers at Grimes...great work and stay vigilant!!!" the corrections department wrote."

It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for tossing the football.