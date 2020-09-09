Arkansas cop killer gets 2 life sentences -- plus 835 years

A convicted cop killer in Arkansas received two life sentences plus an additional 835 years in prison when he was sentenced Tuesday, according to reports.

Demarcus Donnell Parker, 27, was found guilty in 2018 in the fatal shooting of Officer Oliver Johnson, 25, who was off duty at the time, reports said.

A Crittenden County, Ark., jury convicted Parker of murder in the first degree, among other charges, for the April 2018 slaying, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.

"West Memphis detectives spent many hours putting the case file together," Ellington said after the sentencing, according to FOX 13 Memphis. "The jury listened to both sides, and ultimately returned maximum sentences on all counts and recommended they be run consecutively."

According to investigators, Parker fired his weapon from a vehicle toward rival gang members when a stray bullet entered Johnson’s home, fatally striking the police officer. Johnson, who lived West Memphis, was an officer with the Forrest City Police Department.

Parker was found guilty of murder in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the first degree, six counts of attempted murder in the first degree, and 15 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the second degree.

He was given 30 years for each of the six counts of attempted murder in the first degree, while he received 20 years for each charge of unlawful discharge, the station reported.

Parker was given an additional 10 years for committing these felonies in the presence of a child.

Similar charges are pending against a co-defendant in the shooting, George Henderson. He has pleaded not guilty.

"Sadly, none of this will bring Officer Johnson back to his family, but maybe they will find some comfort that justice was served this week," Ellington added.

Last Wednesday, an Arkansas memorial honoring the lives of fallen police officers was defaced, with "Defund the police" sprayed on it, police said. The memorial, in Little Rock, is located about 140 miles southwest of West Memphis.

"As a 32-year law enforcement professional, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Little Rock police Chief Keith Humphrey told reporters during a news conference last Thursday.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran and The Associated Press contributed to this report.