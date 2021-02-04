Arizona woman who refused to pull over tells arresting officer 'it was the right thing to do': authorities

An Arizona woman driving erratically told a police officer during her arrest that she refused to pull over "because I felt it was the right thing to do," authorities said Wednesday.

Hannah Clevenger was spotted around 2 p.m. Monday driving at speeds upwards of 70 mph, weaving between lanes and driving on the lane line, the Mesa Police Department said in a news release.

The officer activated his lights and siren in an attempt to pull over Clevenger. But police said that Clevenger looked at the officer through the driver's side window and continued driving.

When Clevenger finally stopped at a traffic light, the officer got out of his vehicle and approached her silver Hyundai Elantra. Police said Clevenger "stared at him without saying a word" before driving away when the light turned green.

The next day, the officer found Clevenger at her home.

"Hannah told the officer that she remembered who he was and that she did not stop for him 'because I felt like it was the right thing to do,'" the department said.

Clevenger was arrested at her home on one count of unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle.