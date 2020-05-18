Arizona wildfire near Phoenix grows to 1,500 acres, hundreds evacuated

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the desert hills north of Phoenix on Monday after a human-caused wildfire quickly grew as more hot and windy weather threaten to fan the flames further.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the blaze is known as the "East Desert Fire" has grown up to 1,500 acres as of Monday morning, and continues to move northeast near the town of Cave Creek.

"The human-caused fire started Sunday afternoon near 24th St. and Desert Hills Road in North Phoenix," the agency said.

The fire came within about 100 yards of houses and forced the evacuation of as many as 150 homes, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department.

Hot and windy weather was posing challenges to the containment of the wildfire according to Fire Chief Brian Tobin. The blaze quickly grew on Sunday from five to eight acres to burning several hundred acres.

"The fire is burning through dry grasses and brush and other desert vegetation," the agency said.

About 40 homes along Cahava Ranch Road have been evacuated due to fire, which is roughly two miles from the Tonto National Forest.

State officials said 400 firefighters from the Phoenix, Rural Metro, Glendale, and Daisy Mountain Fire Departments are on the scene.

Officials said on Monday morning that six hand crews, ten engines, and extra aircraft were ordered to fight the blaze.

The fire was only 40 percent contained as of Sunday night, FOX10 reported.

A state fire investigator told AZFamily.com the fire is human-caused, but it's not clear whether it was intentional or accidental.

According to forecasters at the National Weather Service's (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC), widespread fire weather danger continues across the Southwest on Monday.

Red flag warnings are in effect in northern Arizona, where strong gusty winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.