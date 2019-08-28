Reward up to $20G offered as search continues for husband-wife murder suspects who 'overpowered' Utah officers

Authorities offered up to $20,000 Wednesday for information leading to the capture of an “armed and dangerous” married couple wanted for murder in Arizona who police say overpowered guards, escaped a transport vehicle bringing them across the country in Utah and evaded a two-day manhunt.

The U.S. Marshals Service has been poring through dozens of tips since Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, were last seen in Blanding, Utah, on Monday. The agency hopes to get more leads by offering the reward money — $10,000 per fugitive.

HUSBAND AND WIFE WANTED FOR MURDER IN ARIZONA 'OVERPOWER' UTAH OFFICERS DURING EXTRADITION, MANHUNT UNDERWAY

"We're getting tips left and right and looking into the validity of each one," U.S. Deputy Marshal Michael Adams told the Associated Press.

Other agencies, including the FBI, are involved in the sweeping manhunt for the Barksdales. Police say the couple somehow “overpowered two security officers” while being transported from Henrietta, N.Y., to Pima County, Ariz., where they are wanted for the murder of Frank Bligh.

They were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with damage to the front passenger door and rear bumper, police said. Authorities believe the husband and wife already left Utah and may be driving through Arizona.

The suspects were arrested May 24 in upstate New York and charged with first-degree murder, burglary, arson and auto theft in connection with the disappearance of Bligh, 72, who was reported missing following the April 16 fire and explosion at his Tucson home. Bligh’s car was found abandoned the day after the fire. While his body has not been found, investigators say evidence in the car indicated he was likely dead. The Barksdales were later identified as suspects.

​​​​​​​Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.