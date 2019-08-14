Arizona baby rescued from hot car as mom shopped at Target: reports

Arizona police on Tuesday arrested a mother who had left her baby in a hot car while shopping in a Target with her three other children, according to reports.

Officers responded to a Target store in Chandler – about 25 miles south of Phoenix – about 4:22 p.m. summoned by a report of a baby locked in a parked car, The Arizona Republic reported, citing court documents.

The caller said the baby was crying and sweating, and the car wasn’t running.

The caller reportedly broke the window at the direction of the 911 dispatcher. The caller then gave the baby to firefighters who were at the scene, according to The Republic. Firefighters said the baby had high blood pressure but was otherwise in stable condition.

Chandler police had a Target manager announce the name of the child’s mother, Holli Platt, over the store intercom, Phoenix’s Fox 10 reported. She then rushed outside, leaving her three other children inside the store, according to the station.

Platt allegedly told police she had forgotten her baby because she’d been distracted by her other children, who were excited to buy things.

NEW MEXICO PARENTS CHARGED WITH CHILD ABUSE AFTER MISSING APPOINTMENTS FOR BABY WHO HAD LIVER TRANSPLANT: REPORT

Police determined after reviewing Target’s surveillance footage that the child had been left inside for 18 minutes – in 112-degree heat, Fox 10 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Platt’s four children were released to their father before she was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

She was being held at a Maricopa County jail, according to court documents.