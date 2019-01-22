Arizona state lawmaker proposes taxing porn to fund US-Mexico border wall

An Arizona state lawmaker has proposed an unorthodox way to fund President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and end the partial government shutdown: tax porn.

House Bill 2444, introduced this week by Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, would-- among other things-- require electronic devices bought or sold in Arizona to include porn blockers.

Would-be porn viewers who want to bypass the block will have to submit a request to the person or company that distributed the electronic device, provide proof of their legal age, and fork over a $20 deactivation fee to the Arizona Commerce Authority. Deactivating the blocker without paying the fee will be considered a crime under the bill.

TRUMP HAS DEMOCRATS 'IN A CORNER' WITH COMPROMISE TO END PARTIAL SHUTDOWN, DAN BONGINO SAYS

The deactivation fees will then go towards the newly-created John McCain Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Fund to finance multiple initiatives through grants, including funding Trump’s proposed border wall that has the U.S. government at an impasse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To pass, the bill will require a two-thirds majority of the State House and State Senate, Phoenix's Fox 10 reported. Griffin is the only sponsor of the bill according to the report.