Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona teaching material suggests babies need anti-racism guidance

'Silence about race reinforces racism by letting children draw their own conclusions,' the material says

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Arizona Department of Education is conducting a review of its equity-related resources after material surfaced suggesting that babies and children of other ages harbored racial biases that should be addressed by adults.

Last week, Discovery Institute researcher Chris Rufo flagged the material, which warns that at three months, infants look more at the faces that match the race of their caregivers.

A graphic maps out purported racial biases from infancy to 6+ years of age. "Silence about race reinforces racism by letting children draw their own conclusions based on what they see," the graphic reads. The title of the graphic appears to be "They're not too young to talk about race!"

BUFFALO SCHOOL DISTRICT TELLS STUDENTS THAT 'ALL WHITE PEOPLE PLAY A PART IN PERPETUATING SYSTEMIC RACISM'

In a statement confirmed by Fox News, the Arizona Department of Education said it was reviewing the material. It added that department didn't mandate the resources as curriculum for students, noting that curriculum was set at the local level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our goal is to provide research and evidence-based guidance and best practices on these sensitive topics and how they intersect with delivering an equitable education," the statement read.

"We are committed to ensuring that all resources available on our website meet the highest standards. However, the Department is currently conducting an internal review of the recently publicized resources around equity."

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

Your Money