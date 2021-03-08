Arizona teaching material suggests babies need anti-racism guidance

The Arizona Department of Education is conducting a review of its equity-related resources after material surfaced suggesting that babies and children of other ages harbored racial biases that should be addressed by adults.

Last week, Discovery Institute researcher Chris Rufo flagged the material, which warns that at three months, infants look more at the faces that match the race of their caregivers.

A graphic maps out purported racial biases from infancy to 6+ years of age. "Silence about race reinforces racism by letting children draw their own conclusions based on what they see," the graphic reads. The title of the graphic appears to be "They're not too young to talk about race!"

In a statement confirmed by Fox News, the Arizona Department of Education said it was reviewing the material. It added that department didn't mandate the resources as curriculum for students, noting that curriculum was set at the local level.

"Our goal is to provide research and evidence-based guidance and best practices on these sensitive topics and how they intersect with delivering an equitable education," the statement read.

"We are committed to ensuring that all resources available on our website meet the highest standards. However, the Department is currently conducting an internal review of the recently publicized resources around equity."