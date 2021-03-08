Arizona police slap charges customers involved in Bath & Body Works brawl

The Scottsdale Police Department has identified the individuals involved in a massive brawl that was caught on camera at a Bath & Body Works in Arizona's Fashion Square Mall on Saturday.

According to a report by Fox 10 Phoenix, the suspects involved have been identified as 25-year-old Briana Johnson and 45-year-old Johlyn O'Daniel.

"Interviews were conducted with witnesses, involved subjects and surveillance video was reviewed by the responding officers," The SPD told Fox 10 in a statement Monday. "Based on the evidence it was determined probable cause existed for the charging of Johnson and O’Daniel for the misdemeanor offenses of Assault and Disorderly Conduct."

A Twitter user who took the video claimed incident took place after the woman in the video got into an argument with another customer after standing too close. The user added that the Bath & Body Works employees tried to de-escalate the situation but that the customer wouldn't leave, adding that the woman was "loud and uncooperative the whole time before the fight started."

Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Kevin Quon told Fox News on Sunday that the incident was started over someone cutting in line and that it was "not mask nor race related."

Footage of the incident begins with a woman fighting with a female employee, before another employee joins in, tackling the customer to the ground.

The woman shouts, "Let go of me" as another customer and two other staffers rush over to intervene. The group can be seen fighting on the ground, screaming at each other and pulling hair, before the male staffer grabs one of the women and pushes her toward the door, telling them to "Get out now!"

The man then forcibly pushes the woman involved in the initial tussle toward the door, repeating: "Out now!"

The woman tells the male staffer to stop touching her and says she isn't leaving until she gets her purse, before being ushered out of the store.

A spokesperson for L Brands, the parent company of Bath & Body Works, told Fox News that it is "deeply concerned by the incident in one of our stores" and that the company is "currently investigating the matter in partnership with local law enforcement."

As of Monday afternoon, the video had over 199,000 likes and 34,000 retweets.