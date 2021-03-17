Arizona police officer, suspect both wounded in parking lot shootout: report

An Arizona police officer was in stable condition in a hospital Tuesday after being treated for a gunshot wound suffered in the line of duty, according to a report.

The Apache Junction police officer, who was not identified, became involved in a parking lot shootout around 3:45 p.m. while investigating an alleged vehicle theft, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

One suspect also was shot during the confrontation and was hospitalized as well, the report said.

DENVER DOG-DRAGGING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER VIDEO SPARKS OUTRAGE: REPORT

A second suspect was taken into custody, the Arizona Republic reported.

Police had responded to a bank on a report that the stolen vehicle suspect had returned there after being there earlier in the week, according to the report.

When police arrived, the shootout broke out after the suspect allegedly tried to ram officers with his vehicle, FOX 10 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state Department of Public Safety launched an investigation into the case, the station reported.

Apache Junction is about 36 miles east of downtown Phoenix.