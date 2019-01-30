Arizona nurse indicted for allegedly raping incapacitated woman

The Arizona nurse who allegedly impregnated a woman in an incapacitated state has been indicted on charges of sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The charges were filed against Nathan Sutherland, 36, on Tuesday. He's expected to enter a plea to the charges at an arraignment hearing next Tuesday.

Sutherland was working as a licensed practical nurse at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix when one of his patients, a 29-year-old woman who had been in long-term care since the age of 3, gave birth to a boy on Dec. 29.

Employees at the facility at the time said they didn't know the victim was pregnant. Court records said her last known physical was in April.

Investigators tested the DNA of all male employees who worked at the facility and later said Sutherland's DNA matched a sample from the newborn child. Sutherland's attorney has previously said there's no direct evidence linking his client to the alleged rape.

In addition to the DNA tests, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said the department used "good old-fashioned police work" to identify a suspect linked to the case.

"We owed this arrest for the victim, we owed this arrest for the newest member of our community, that innocent baby," Williams said following Sutherland's arrest.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.