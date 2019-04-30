Arizona mom attacked by bees after beehive falls on her: ‘I heard it explode on my head’

Call it a freak accident or pure bad luck.

An Arizona mother suffered more than 30 bee stings Monday after a gust of wind blew a beehive off a tree, causing it to land on her head.

The woman, who was not identified, told AZFamily.com she was walking to Carminati Elementary School in Tempe to pick up her son when the beehive fell on her head.

“Walking up to the house and with my wonderful luck, the second I got out of my car and walk under it, it falls on my head,” she said. “Yes, it fell directly on my head. I heard it explode on my head.”

The mother said she was stung on her head, shoulders, arms and fingers. She rushed into her house to take a Benadryl and shower before being taken to the hospital to have her injuries checked out.

“I’m happy that I’m not allergic, I’m glad it didn’t happen to somebody who was [or my son], so I’m OK with it happening to me," the woman told AZFamily.com.

Firefighters responded to the scene and sprayed the beehive with foam to get rid of the bees. No one else was injured in the incident.