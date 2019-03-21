Arizona medical worker admits to sexually assaulting sedated woman, police say

An Arizona medical worker admitted he sexually assaulted a sedated female patient at a pain treatment center, police said.

Xavier Perez, 38, was arrested Wednesday following a monthslong investigation into the June 2018 incident at Integrated Pain Consultants in Scottsdale, FOX10 reported.

A 48-year-old woman told police she was getting back pain treatment and was under sedation when she believed she was sexually assaulted by a medical worker in the recovery room. She said she was beginning to regain consciousness when she realized “something wasn’t right.”

"She realized that something wasn't right, that she was being sexually assaulted. Obviously, when you're coming out of sedation you're foggy so we were trying to put that together but she just knew something wasn't right," Scottsdale police officer Kevin Watts told AZFamily.com. "It is concerning and it is alarming because it is a position of trust. When you're sedated and coming out of sedation, you're obviously in a vulnerable spot and you trust those who are taking care of you."

Police linked Perez to the crime through DNA evidence, police said. Perez allegedly admitted to the crime and insisted it was a one-time incident, but authorities said they fear there may be more victims.