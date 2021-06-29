Arizona man wanted after reversing pickup truck into officer during traffic stop, stealing ambulance: police

An Arizona man is wanted after he intentionally struck a police officer with a pickup truck during a traffic stop and then stole an ambulance, authorities said Monday.

Scottsdale police believe 34-year-old Matthew Thomas Crook was driving the white pickup truck with a female passenger when the vehicle was pulled over just before 10 a.m. in Scottsdale. After coming to a stop, the driver "intentionally reversed into the officer’s motorcycle" before speeding away.

"They just tried to run me over," the officer, who police said suffered minor injuries, can be heard telling dispatch on body cam video. "They're northbound on Scottsdale Road."

Police said the suspect vehicle then struck an uninvolved vehicle and drove away from the scene of the collision. The hit-and-run victim was not injured.

Officers located the pickup truck and pursued the vehicle into an apartment complex, where both suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police have recovered the vehicle.

Moments later, officers learned the suspects had stolen an ambulance from an unrelated medical incident nearby, police said. The ambulance was later found abandoned.

Witnesses last saw the suspects running into the neighborhood near 79th Street and Heatherbrae Avenue, where police eventually captured the female suspect.

Police did not release the names of the officer or the female suspect. It was not immediately clear what charges she faces.

Crook remained on the run and was wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer and theft of an emergency vehicle. He was described as a 6-foot-6 inch White male, and weighing 330 pounds.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Crook to call the Scottsdale Police Department.